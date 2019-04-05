Latest NewsEntertainment

Mohanlal’s Lucifer breaks all box office records

Apr 5, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Superstar Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer has shattered all the previous records established in Malayalam film industry. Blockbuster movie Lucifer has earned Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend at the box-office worldwide. With the landmark achievement, Lucifer has become the fastest Malayalam movie to do so. Confirming the development, famous entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Lucifer has done Rs 50+ Cr Gross for the Opening weekend at the WW Box office..The fastest Malayalam movie to do that..”

Not only in India, Mohalal starrer movie is being loved by cinema lovers worldwide.

Famous actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has made his directorial debut with Lucifer. Prithviraj had said that directing superstar Mohanlal has been his career’s biggest highlight. Prithviraj also thanked superstar Mohanlal for believing in him. The film is written by Murali Gopy. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

