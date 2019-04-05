Latest NewsSports

Olympic Qualifiers: India will face Nepal in women football

Apr 5, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
The Indian women’s Football team will face Nepal in their Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 match in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday.

The two teams will be up against each other for the third time since February. In the Hero Gold Cup, Nepal had triumphed 2-1 in Bhubaneswar, while the Indians had revenge of sorts in their 3-1 win in the SAFF Championship final.

With only one team qualifying, and both India and Myanmar level on points, a win for India will further boost their chances for a qualification from the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.
The Indian team registered a 2-0 win over Indonesia in its opening match.

