Olympic Qualifiers: India will face Nepal in women football

The Indian women’s Football team will face Nepal in their Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 match in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday.

The two teams will be up against each other for the third time since February. In the Hero Gold Cup, Nepal had triumphed 2-1 in Bhubaneswar, while the Indians had revenge of sorts in their 3-1 win in the SAFF Championship final.

1? day to go! The Indian ?? women's team is gearing up ??? to take on Nepal ??tomorrow in a crucial encounter ?#BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/MBlrd1zuPT — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 5, 2019

With only one team qualifying, and both India and Myanmar level on points, a win for India will further boost their chances for a qualification from the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

The Indian team registered a 2-0 win over Indonesia in its opening match.