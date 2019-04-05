Prithviraj will join on the sets of Momootty’s “Pathinettam Padi”.

Mamooty starrer Pathinettam Padi is about to reach the final stages of shooting and the film will be transerrd to the post production team. The pre-production team has informed that the sequences with Prithviraj will be shot on next week. Sources revealed that the actor turned director will be playing a cameo in this film and the scenes involving him will be shot in Alapuzha.

According to the reports Mamooty has been characterised as John Abhram Palackal. The still from the movie shot at Athirapally waterfalls have created much buzz on the Internet.

The film is directed by Shabker Ramakrishanan which is bankrolled by AUgust cinemas.

Saniya Iyappan, Ahaana Krishna, Biju Sopanam and Maala Parvathy will be seen in supporting roles. Apart from them, fourteen new faces from the fourteen districts of Kerala will be making their acting debut with Pathinettam Padi. Sources have also reported that the film will have other two

cameos – Tovino Thomas and Arya.

With the shooting of Pathinettam Padi reaching the final stages, we can expect the film’s release date to be announced soon.