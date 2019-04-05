PSC includes question regarding ‘Sabarimala Women Entry’ in it’s question paper

In a move to provocate the ‘Aiyappa devotees’ Kerala Public Service Commission has included a question on ‘Sabarimala Women Entry’ in its question paper. PSC included a question on Sabarimala women entry in the question paper for Assistant Professor post in Psychiatry in the Health Department. The examination was held on 4th April.

The PSC asked the name of the first women who has entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on women of the certain age group in entering the Sabarimala Aiyappa temple. The answer key included the name of Manithi group who also tried to enter the temple. The examination was held online. It was included as the 9th question in the question paper.

It has been criticised that this question was included to provocate and hurt the sentiments and feelings of Aiyappa devotees.