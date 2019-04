A senior journalist and the publisher of Manipur based Sangai Express Nishikant Singh Sapam today joined BJP. He was inducted into the party in the presence of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley at party headquarters in New Delhi.

“Till now, Singh has not been in politics but he is an established personality from the state and is a publisher of popular newspapers in English and Manipuri Sangai Express. I welcome him in BJP,” Jaitley said.