Vivek Oberoi is the new star campaigner for BJP in Gujarat.

The Bharathiya Janatha Party (BJP) has named actor Vivek Oberoi as one of their star campaigners in the state of Gujarat. Vivek Oberoi is the prime star in the film ” PM Narendra Modi ” which is a biopic of Narendra Modi.

Vivek is enrolled as the last man of the campaigners in the list where Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are added on.

The opposition parties including the main enemy Congress have raised the questions about the release of the biopic before elections. They have claimed that the film will give an undue advantage to the BJP incarnates in the election campaign. They even argued that the film must be released after the election.

the Bombay HC on Monday has informed that the Election commission will deal with the release of the biopic. The election commission has argued that the film does not violate the Model of code of Conduct of the election procedure.