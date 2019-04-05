‘Voice in the video is of M.K.Raghavan’, Confirms dubbing artist Shammi Thilakan

Malayalam film actor and dubbing artist Shammi Thilakan has confirmed that the voice in the video clip released by a Hindi news channel is of M.K.Raghavan, the sitting MP from Kozhikode. He in his social media handle expressed his opinion. Shammi, a senior dubbing artist in the Malayalam film industry is also a state award winner for dubbing. He on his Facebook page explained why he held his opinion against M.K.Raghavan.

Earlier, n Hindi news channel by has released a video in which Raghavan has offered a bribe and he also asks them to give cash to his Delhi office. The CPM has already filed a complaint. The election has asked a report from the district collector. The police have started an enquiry.

