KeralaLatest News

‘Voice in the video is of M.K.Raghavan’, Confirms dubbing artist Shammi Thilakan

Apr 5, 2019, 04:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam film actor and dubbing artist Shammi Thilakan has confirmed that the voice in the video clip released by a Hindi news channel is of M.K.Raghavan, the sitting MP from Kozhikode. He in his social media handle expressed his opinion. Shammi, a senior dubbing artist in the Malayalam film industry is also a state award winner for dubbing. He on his Facebook page explained why he held his opinion against M.K.Raghavan.

Earlier, n Hindi news channel by has released a video in which Raghavan has offered a bribe and he also asks them to give cash to his Delhi office. The CPM has already filed a complaint. The election has asked a report from the district collector. The police have started an enquiry.

Read Shammi Thilakan’s FB Post: 

Gepostet von Shammy Thilakan am Freitag, 5. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Gold mine collapsed in Afghanistan: 30 killed

Jan 6, 2019, 05:29 pm IST

Indian man returns to family after 10 years in UAE

Dec 30, 2017, 07:26 pm IST
Flood-hit Kerala

How UAE Can Donate Financial For Flood-Hit Kerala

Aug 19, 2018, 06:29 am IST

These are the most beautiful TV actresses in India : See Pics

Mar 12, 2018, 08:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close