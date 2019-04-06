2 lakh to each family every year: TDP releases party manifesto

The ruling party, Telugu Desam Party in Andra Pradesh has now released their party manifesto ahead of the general elections. The party assures that they will give 2 lakhs to each family every year with the benefits starting from womb to tomb as their main agenda.

The chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said that when the Congress Chief president is offering 72,000 per annum to poor family his government will provide 2 lakh to those who are in need if they come to power.

The TDP promised to continue the Center’s PM Kisan Samman Scheme with a matching grant from the state giving of up to rs 15,00 to each farmer per annum.

Naidu promised to continue the Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme under which Rs 10,000 would be given to each member of women self-help groups (SHGs). The YSRC promised Rs 50,000 per annum to SHG women and also interest-free loan

The TDP government also promised free higher education and 25 lakhs for Overseas education.

Naidu announced a “five-point vision” for AP development which includes the interlinking of the river, construction of capital Amaravathi into a world-class city, Development of beach road, and better industrial development.

Creating a healthy and happy Andhra Pradesh that is free of poverty is my ultimate aim,” Naidu noted, with the slogan ‘Your Future-My Responsibility.’he added