Advani our father figure, maintain decorum in speech says Sushma to Rahul Gandhi

The Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has made her stark comments against the Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying that the Bharathiya Janatha Party treats LK Advani like a father to them. The minister expressed her anger through her Twitter social media account. She asked the Congress president to maintain ” Some decorum” in his comments.

Rahul Gandhi has made his derogatory remarks stating that disrespecting one’s guru is not Hindu culture.

In Hinduism, a guru is considered to be supreme, the tradition talks about guru- shishya relation. Who is Modi’s guru? Advani, right?

Where is Advani right now? kicked out from the stage ” Rahul said through his remarks at Chanda Club Ground in Chandrapur town

Rahul was campaigning for party candidate Suresh Dhanorkar, who is contesting against Minister of State for Home Affairs and three-time MP Hansraj Ahir.

Swaraj has made her objection to Rahul’s remarks and tweeted ” Rahulji- Advaniji is our father figure.

She also said that Rahul’s words have deeply hurt her and asked to maintain some decorum of his speech.

The 2019 Lok Sabha polls are all set to start from April 11 and will be continued till May 19. The counting is on May 23.