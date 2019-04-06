After battling in ICU for 9 days, 7-year-old from Thodupuzha attacked by the mother’s partner dies

The case which has shocked and moved Kerala people came to an end when the lethal suspect Arun Anand was arrested . The case of a small 7 year old child mercilessly shattered to death by his mother’s illegal partner has made the gods’ own country cry. Now the victim who suffered brutal atrocities has passed away in Kerala. The young infant had battled for his life in ICU for the past 9 days.

The boy was admitted to Kolanchery Medical College Hospital after suffering from a serious head injury. Now his death was confirmed by the medical board authorities at 11 30 am.

The medical authorities have said that there were blood pressure fluctuations. The kid was constantly monitored but his condition turned worse.

It was on March 28, the 7 year old boy was attacked by his mother’s partner. According to the statement from, the victims brother the boy was attacked on his eyes arms and head until he got collapsed. The mother on initial inquiry supported the illegal partner and said it all happened as a part of an accident.

What shocked Kerala further was the revelation that the accused had also allegedly sexually abused the boy, according to the statement by his brother.