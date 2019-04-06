“Amicus Curiae Playing Politics”, Says Minister M.M Mani

Minister M.M Mani from CPI(M) has lashed out at the amicus curiae for its report that points out the poor dam management as the main reason for the floods in Kerala during the month of August.

“Amicus Curiae is playing Politics. AMicus curiae is an advocate during the term of UPA government. The report was leaked to the media” said M.M Mani who is known for involving himself in many controversies.

According to the report of Amicus Curiae after a detailed study about the causes of floods in Kerala- High storage levels in dams in the first week of August 2018 along with a sudden release of water from them during August 15-17 were among the biggest reasons for the flood.

The report also points out the absence of a proper flood-forecasting system, the reduced storage capacity of dams due to siltation, etc. The report has come at the wrong time for the ruling front -LDF as it has seriously damaged the face of the government in the midst of a heated election campaign.