Addressing a public rally in Odisha’s Sundergarh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack at the Opposition for the dynasty politics claimed that BJP is the only self-built party in the nation.

‘Today BJP flag is flying proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point of time. This is the biggest democratic organisation in the world. We are now a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress,’ said Modi.