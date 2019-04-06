CBSE Exam results 2019: 3,500 teachers failed to turn up to evaluate answer sheets, 1.7 crore copies yet to be checked

The sources have confirmed that 3,500 teachers have failed to turn up to evaluate the answer sheets of 10th and high secondary examinations. Reports again confirmed that the absence of such a large number of teachers have resulted in over 1.7 crores copies remained to be evaluated.

According to the reports nearly 7.5 lakh copies are evaluated on a daily basis. The CBSE board has initially targeted April 15 as the deadline of completing the evaluation but now it has to be pushed back.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued show cause notices to these schools and who may have to shell out a fine of Rs 50,000. The board also took action against 200 government school teachers for violation of the law.

In previous years, 30% to 40% of teachers failed to turn up for evaluation. However, this year, due to strict measures undertaken, the numbers have come down considerably.