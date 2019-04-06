Latest NewsPolitics

EC writes ‘love letter’ to Yogi Adityanath for ‘insulting’ Army : Congress

Apr 6, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
The Congress on Saturday questioned the Election Commission’s letting off of Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his “Modiji ki sena” remark, saying that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister “insults” the Indian Army and the poll body writes a “love letter” to him.

The opposition party also came down hard on the EC communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party’s proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body told him “don’t do it in future”.

“Has the MCC now become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’. Adityanath insults the Indian Army — EC writes a love letter to him,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme — EC says ‘don’t do it in future’,” he said.

Why is the EC shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power, Surjewala asked. The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his “Modiji ki sena” remark, asking him to be more careful in the future.

Not satisfied with the remarks, the EC was learnt to have told him that be “more careful in his utterances in future”, sources had said.

