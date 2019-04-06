Election Commission rejects nomination forms of Saritha Nair

KeralaLatest News

The election commission has rejected the nomination forms submitted by Saritha Nair. Saritha Nair has submitted nomination forms in Ernakulam and Wayanad constituencies as an independent candidate.

The returning officer has informed that she has been sentenced by a court in Solar scam case and that is why her nomination forms have been rejeced.

Saritha Nair has been jailed for more than two year in the solar scam. As per the electroal laws a person who has been sentenced for more than two year can not contest in the election. But Saritha Nair has expalined that she has given an appeal in the higher court questioning the verdict but she failed to submitt the document for that with the nomination forms. So the returning officer rejected her nomination forms.

