General Election 2019: April 23 declared as a public holiday

The Chief Election Officer Teekaram Meena has informed that the scrutiny of nomination forms has been finished in the state. And a total of 242 nominations has been accepted. The highest number of nominations are accepted in Wayanad constituency.- 22. In Idukki, Alathoor, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam constituency 7 nominations have been approved.

The polling date, April 23 has been declared as a public holiday. A total of 1.61 crore voters are in the state. This includes 173 transgenders and 125,000 differently abled people. 2213 voters are aged above 100. In Kerala, there are 162 election booths which have Maoist threatening and 817 highly sensitive booths, Meena explained