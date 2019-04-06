Ghana Junior & Cadet Open Table Tennis: India bagged 12 medals

In Ghana Junior & Cadet Open, an International Table-Tennis Federation Junior circuit event, India bagged 12 medals. Indian young players grabbed seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the tournament.

Ananya Chande and Diya Chitale, both from Maharashtra, won a total of nine medals – seven gold, one silver and one bronze. Ananya also cornered a silver in the junior doubles along with Ruby Chan of England and a bronze in the junior girl’s singles.

Mainak Nistala and Arnav Manoj Karnavarwin two silver medals in the cadet boy’s doubles and the team bracket where they went down fighting to the Nigerian pair of Taiwo Mati and Jamiu Ayanwale.