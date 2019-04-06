KeralaLatest News

Government employee suspended for liking a FB post against P.Jayarajan

Apr 6, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
A Kerala state government employee has been suspended for liking a Facebook post against senior CPM leader and candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency P.Jayarajan. K.P.Manoj Kumar, Building Section Overseer in the Public Works Department(PWD)at Kuttippuram section was suspended. He was suspended under investigation for violating the modal code of conduct article 69.

He has liked a news channel news post in facebook. Later there has been a widespread campaign that a government employee has spreading fake newses about P.Jayarajan . He says that even nobody asked his expalanation in the matter.

As per the article 69 of model code of conduct, a government employee campaigining in media is aoffence. In the suspension letter, it is accused that Manoj Kumar has done social media campaigining.

Manoj Kumar was a CPMactivistr before he get the government job. He later quit CPM in disagreement after the murder of T.P.Chandrasekharan, the RMP leader. He acuses that the CPM leader’s vengence is behind the suspension,

