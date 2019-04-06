Here is What the Survey Says About Pinarayi Government’s Performance

NewDelhi: National Trust Survey conducted by First Post and Ispos say the regional parties in India will have a major role in determining the next government at the center.

The survey says the Kerala Government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has delivered a good performance. 52.3 percent felt that his government has risen to the occasion and 23.2 percent felt his administration is good. 35.2 percent said that his performance as C.M did not meet expectations.

There is also an analysis that says Kerala Govt is ahead of central government in delivering the election promises. 34.5 percent supported Kerala Government on this.