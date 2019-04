IPL 2019: Chennai defeat Punjab by 22 runs

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings Eleven Punjab by 22 runs.

Chasing a target of 161 runs, Kings Eleven Punjab could make 138 runs losing five wickets. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Chennai made 160 for the loss of three wickets.

Chennai tops the points table with eight points. Out of five matches played so far, they lost only one match.

Score Card:

Chennai Super Kings – 160/3

Kings Eleven Punjab – 138/5

Playing 11s:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.