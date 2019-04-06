ITBP soldiers cast first vote of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Arunachal Pradesh

The soldiers of Indo- Tibetan Border Police are the first primary voters of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The soldiers have cast the vote in Arunachal Pradesh.

The first round of the ballot voting was started at 10 am at ITBP Animal Training School. The first vote was cast by DIG Sudhakar Natarajan who was the head Of ITBP

Apart from the ATS unit of nearly 30soldiers, there were other 5000 personals also from the security forces. Ballot papers have been despatched to Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and many other places for the service personnel to vote.

The election commission has taken several measures to add more service to voters in the election process. Awareness campaigns were made possible through electronic, social and print media. Reports suggest that this would be the first time that a large number of service voters were counted.

Service voter belonging to defense and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her.

The voting for general people to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha begins from April 11 and will continue till May 19 in seven phases. Counting for all seats will be on May 23.