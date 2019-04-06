Maoists urges to boycott election

The Maoists has asked to boycott the upcoming general election. The Communist Party of India ( Maoist) in a letter has raised this demand.The Maoists ask the farmers and agricultural workers in the Wayanad district to revolt against the government. The Maoists has raised their demand though letter. The Kalpetta Police has registered a case and started investigation. The letter was posted to the press club in Kalpetta.

The Maoists accuses that the increasing suicide by farmers and agricultural workers are the effect of the neo-liberal economic policies of the government. So in order to revolt against the government which practices anti-farmer polices, the farmers and agricultural workers must not vote and must revolt against the state.

The letter released by Nadukani Dalam – the section of CPI( Maoists) – working in Kerala.,