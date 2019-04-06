Modi Comes on Top of Yet Another Survey, this Huge Percent of People Wants Him to Return

Elections are fast approaching and at this point, we can agree on three points:

1. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is by far the most popular leader in the country today. Second, Although Modi is an overwhelming favorite, the Bharatiya Janata Party is unlikely to repeat its 2014 heroics. It will still be the single largest party but the lead won’t be enough to make a government of their own. And third, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party seem to have lost the momentum generated post the Delhi assembly elections.

The second wave of the National Trust Survey conducted by Firstpost-IPSOS, which polled more than thirty-one thousand voters from March 2 to 22, provides an insight into these useful data.

The preference for Modi as India’s next P.M has increased by 10 percentage points. Earlier he had an approval rating (52.8%) levels two times more than Rahul (26.9%) but now it has shot to 63% against 16%. The perception around Modi’s performance as prime minister has also gone up in similar proportions as well.