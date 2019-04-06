Modi slams Rahul again says Rahul Gandhi picked a safe seat as Hindus minority in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to attack Rahul Gandhi for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from two seats. Recently Modi has said that Rahul took a safe seat in Wayanad as the majority is minority in Wayanad.

He even added that the congress representatives have started searching with a microscope to look for a safe seat to contest and select where the majority is in minority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the people of Nanded, Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad led a massive roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi. He is also contesting from Amethi

I’m here not to fight Left parties and won’t utter a word against them. Rahul said after filing nominations. He even added that Congress will join hands with the left party in fighting the BJP.