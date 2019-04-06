CinemaLatest News

OMG! Is Vinayan Planning to Make a Movie With Mohanlal On this Mythological Character?

Apr 6, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Mohanlal – Prithviraj team’s Lucifer has become an industrial hit and is all set on its way to enter the 1 billion club. The fans have finally been treated to a delightful performance from the legend and it seems more exciting news is in store for them.

Director Vinayan, who has had issues with the different organizations in Mollywood seems to have settled those and is gearing up to make a grand comeback to the industry. There are rumors doing rounds that Vinayan’s next will be with Mohanlal and a picture the director shared today on Facebook has created some excitement among fans.

Vinayan shared a drawing of Mohanlal dressed up like a mythological character, wielding a weapon. There are blood splatters around like he had just slashed someone with the weapon. Check it out.

 

