Latest NewsIndia

“Only Russia Stood With India then, Now Only China Stands with Pakistan”. P.M Modi on the Change in International Politics

Apr 6, 2019, 09:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Pulwama incident has convinced the entire world that India is always right. He said the international scene has changed a lot from only Russia supporting India to only China supporting Pakistan.

“Pulwama has convinced the world that what India says is right. Because of that, the entire world supported us when the air strikes were conducted. There was a time when only Russia was with us on the international stage, while the rest of the world was with Pakistan. After five years, only China is with Pakistan and the rest of the world is with India,” Modi said.

Modi also reitereated his Zero tolerance policy on terror. He also said that the current wave indicates that it is going to be a full-majority government coming up.

“Our government will indeed be formed. It is going to be a full majority government. The BJP will get more numbers than earlier”. he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Cab driver arrested for assaulting woman

Aug 5, 2017, 10:33 pm IST

Girl allegedly raped, murdered on her eighth birthday!!!

Dec 5, 2017, 12:48 pm IST

Five people were killed by a roadside bomb: Afghanistan

Apr 22, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

Saudi Arabia temporarily bans poultry imports from India

Feb 8, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close