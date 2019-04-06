Sarath Chand, Former Vice Chief of Army and Lieutenant General from Kerala Joins BJP

Former Vice Chief of the army and staff Lt.general Sarath Chand has now joined BJP. The army veteran has joined BJP today in the presence of Sushma Swaraj the External Affairs Minister.

The veteran was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and was retired as the Vice Chief of Indian Army on June 2018.

The veteran added that India needs strong leadership in this current scenario and only Modi can do it. He again added that the Indian Prime minister inspired him.

“In today”s global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s leadership that”s why I am joining BJP,” said Chand.