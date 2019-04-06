NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, is teasing netizens with her new pics

Apr 6, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
Bollywood actress Sana Saeed, who made her debut as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Anjali, in the popular movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, is teasing fans with her bold photoshoot pictures. Let’s take a look at Sana Saeed’s alluring pictures. Best remembered for her role as ‘Anjali’ in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (KKHH), Sana Saeed is making new waves on social media with her sultry pictures. She gained a lot of stardom with her child artist role and since then, there was no looking back for this young star.

