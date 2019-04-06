Latest NewsIndia

Shiv Sena leader shot dead by group of youth

Apr 6, 2019, 06:07 am IST
A Shiv Sena leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Friday evening by three youths over a dispute, police said.

Ajay Thakur, 25, was about to board a bus from near a bus stand in Purana Shalla area. Three youths, who have been identified, came on a motorcycle and one of them pulled a gun and opened fire at Thakur. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

“There is no terror or any other angle behind this incident. The only thing which has come to the fore so far is that the assailants had a dispute with him over some issue,” district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said.

The accused are at large, but will be nabbed soon. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP said.

