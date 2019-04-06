SHOCKING! Lethal Weapons Falls Off Bikers Campaigning For LDF Candidate

LDF Government in Kerala, more so in recent times have been criticized for supporting violence and CPI(M) is notoriuos for their involvment in many cases of violence. In an incident that offers no respite to this image, lethal weapons like VadiVaal(a long blade) fell of bikers who were campaigning for LDF candidate.

It was in a place called Pulappatta at Ottapalam constituency that this sword popped out of a bike doing the campaign work for LDF candidate M.B rajesh. The bike collided with another vehicle and it lost balance and then the blade which must have safely concealed until then, slipped out of the bikes compartment. All of this were happening as many locals watched in surprise.

Soon other bikes rushed, picked the blade and left.

Congress-BJP leaders said that this is an evidence for CPI(M) promoting violence and that they are up to create tensions in many parts of the constituency.