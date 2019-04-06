Suzuki launches Intruder 150 in India : Price and Features

Suzuki has officially launched the 2019 Intruder in India at the starting price of Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has made some tweaks for the new model as it gets updated gear shift design along with improvised brake pedal.

The Intruder will also be available in a new Metallic Matte Titanium silver colour scheme. Apart from this, the company hasn’t made any other changes on the Intruder. The cruiser model was introduced in 2017 with great expectations as it follows the similar design theme of its bigger siblings. Then the company introduced the fuel injection variant of Intruder at the 2018 Auto Expo and it was priced competitively. The model also received the ABS braking system as all motorcycles above 125 cc must come with the ABS as part of the standard package.

To improve sales, Suzuki introduced a special edition SP variant during the festival season of last year but it hasn’t appeared to have received well.