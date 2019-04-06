Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki launches Intruder 150 in India : Price and Features

Apr 6, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Suzuki has officially launched the 2019 Intruder in India at the starting price of Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has made some tweaks for the new model as it gets updated gear shift design along with improvised brake pedal.

The Intruder will also be available in a new Metallic Matte Titanium silver colour scheme. Apart from this, the company hasn’t made any other changes on the Intruder. The cruiser model was introduced in 2017 with great expectations as it follows the similar design theme of its bigger siblings. Then the company introduced the fuel injection variant of Intruder at the 2018 Auto Expo and it was priced competitively. The model also received the ABS braking system as all motorcycles above 125 cc must come with the ABS as part of the standard package.

To improve sales, Suzuki introduced a special edition SP variant during the festival season of last year but it hasn’t appeared to have received well.

Tags

Related Articles

gst tax

GST: Ceiling price regulation for 761 medicines

Jun 29, 2017, 02:43 pm IST
ISIS

Four Keralites suspected to have joined IS reportedly killed

Mar 30, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

Women’s Hockey: Indian women’s team draw with Ireland

Feb 2, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
CLLICKED AT RIGHT MOMENT(1)(1)(1)

These Pictures Couldn’t Have Been Clicked at a Better Time

May 27, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close