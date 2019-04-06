Latest NewsInternational

This is what happened to the baby born with two heads in Egypt

Apr 6, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
In Egypt a mother delivered a newborn with two heads. The news was reported by the ‘AI Waten’ which was inturn conformed by the The Egyptian Governorate of Aswan

The 25 year old mother has given birth to a child with two heads and one heart in a private clinic.

The infant was transferred to a new hospital to follow up on his health condition. The baby is stable now and will be transferred to National Research centre in Cario for further in-depth analysis

The medical officers have reported that this is an extremely rare case as the baby was born with two spines, one heart, and an intestine.

The couple has another healthy one-year-old.

