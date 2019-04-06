Latest NewsNEWSEntertainment

WATCH; This is what Vivek Oberoi has to say about PM Narendra Modi Biopic row.

Apr 6, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Vivek Oberoi has expressed his perspective about the late release of his next political venture film PM Narendea Modi. The star has expressed his opinion through his official Twitter account. Modi’s biopic is now accused of being a product of propaganda piece.

In the video posted on Twitter, the star has claimed that there are some people whom are very powerful behind this lobby and they are making this film a big delay. He again added that those people who are putting hurdles in our way towards the release of the film won’t make to stop us.

Vivek Oberoi said, “There are very powerful people who have approached courts through their lawyers. They can obstruct us briefly but they won’t be able to stop us. The release might have been postponed but we are firm in our resolve.”

Omung Kumar helmed biopic was scheduled for a release on April 5 but was forced to postpone due to timely interventions of other political parties. Now the pre-production team has announced that the film will be released on April 11. The team has informed that they did not get to release the film as they did not get clearance certificate. from Central Board of Film Certification.

Oberoi had thanked his fans for the support which he had received through twitter. He thanked each and everyone for their blessings, love, and support.

Tags

Related Articles

Naked man arrested after throwing own feces inside airport waiting room

Jan 10, 2018, 10:44 pm IST

J&K : Around 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018

Jan 7, 2019, 11:22 pm IST

Gauhati HC orders compensation for kins of 20 prisoners who died in northeast captivity

Jun 7, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Schools will be closed tomorrow…!!!

Dec 3, 2017, 09:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close