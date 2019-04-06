Latest NewsPolitics

Will come back to power with full majority,says PM Modi

Apr 6, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll trail across the country assures him that the wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party is bigger this time around.

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan, the sister publication of Hindustan Times, Modi said: ‘The BJP will get more numbers than earlier and it is going to be a full majority government.’

Modi spoke on a range of topics, from the NDA’s rule to Opposition strategy to hard-state issues like terror and national security.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, PM Modi said the last five years had been ‘satisfactory’ and ‘extremely good’. He said these years boosted his belief that there was no reason why India should not remain in the category of fast developing countries.

‘It was a terrible situation when I joined. But my tenure as a CM helped me to remain confident and I knew that we would find ways,’ he said.

Tags

Related Articles

SABARIMALA VERDICT: This is How Devaswom Board Minister Reacted

Nov 13, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Artist transforms pothole into colourful protest site

Oct 13, 2017, 03:41 pm IST
ganga

No construction within 100m of Ganga

Jul 14, 2017, 06:42 am IST
sushama swaraj

“Pakistan Glorifies Killers” Sushama Swaraj Tells World Leaders

Sep 29, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close