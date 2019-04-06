Will come back to power with full majority,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll trail across the country assures him that the wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party is bigger this time around.

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan, the sister publication of Hindustan Times, Modi said: ‘The BJP will get more numbers than earlier and it is going to be a full majority government.’

Modi spoke on a range of topics, from the NDA’s rule to Opposition strategy to hard-state issues like terror and national security.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, PM Modi said the last five years had been ‘satisfactory’ and ‘extremely good’. He said these years boosted his belief that there was no reason why India should not remain in the category of fast developing countries.

‘It was a terrible situation when I joined. But my tenure as a CM helped me to remain confident and I knew that we would find ways,’ he said.