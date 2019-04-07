BJP Govt not allowing me to meet my father in hospital,says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the BJP government has not allowed him to meet his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who is presently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tejashwi Yadav said that he is waiting to meet his father since last evening.

“Since last evening, I am waiting to meet my father who is undergoing treatment at Ranchi hospital but this autocratic government of BJP is not allowing me to meet a son with his father. In jail and even while undergoing treatment at the hospital, his room is raided daily,” tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD chief is currently serving jail sentences handed to him by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection to fodder scam cases. Lalu Prasad in February month moved the apex court challenging a Jharkhand High Court verdict which rejected his bail plea.

In August last year, Yadav surrendered before a special CBI court in Ranchi after the high court order.

He was granted temporary bail by the high court for six weeks on May 11 last year for undergoing treatment. However, the extension of the provisional bail was rejected by the court.