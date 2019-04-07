NEWS

BJP to arrange PM Narendra Modi to visit Sabarimala Temple

Apr 7, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
The BJP state leadership is planning to arrange a visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sabariamla temple. The party state leadership has made intial discussions with the national leadership regarding this.

If actualised, Prime Minster will visit Sabarimala temple during his second phase election campaigining trip in the state. Prime Minister will be visitng the state on April 12 and 18 for election campaigining . The party leadership hopes that

Prime Minister’s visit will be certainly benefit party in the election field. The BJP state leadership is planning to bring Prime Minister or BJP national president Amit shah to Sabarimala. It is confirmed that among this two anyone will be visiting the temple.

