Congress has no guts to kill terrorists,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought a big mandate for the BJP and launched a multi-pronged attack on the Congress, targeting it for its reluctance to hit terror camps in Pakistan, using poverty as a major political weapon and attempting to dilute the powers of the armed forces.

Urging voters to provide a ‘majboot sarkar’ (decisive government) at the Centre, the PM said, ‘When the government is strong, the county does not sit quiet after a terrorist attack. It retaliates strongly.’

He also mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to fight LS polls from Kerala’s Wayanad, besides Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, saying the ‘naamdar’ (dynast) has had to ‘run away’ to find a safe seat.

Launching the BJP’s campaign in Chhattisgarh at a rally in Balod, Mr Modi cautioned that the Congress along with its allies would only give a ‘majboor sarkar’ (helpless government) to promote their self-interests if elected to power in the 2019 parliamentary elections. He said while the ‘chowkidar’ showed guts to hit terrorist safe havens inside Pakistan, the Grand Old Party wants to dilute the powers of the Armed Forces. He slammed the Congress’ election manifesto promising to dilute the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the sedition law if voted to power, warning that such a move would be detrimental to the security of the country.