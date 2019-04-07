Congress manifesto : Case filed against Rahul Gandhi

A case has been filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising to abolish Article 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The case has been filed by a lawyer named Narendra Sharma in Agra’s CJM court, according to news agency ANI.

The Congress party, in its 55-page manifesto for general elections, had promised to abolish the British-era law, saying that the law has been “misused” and become “redundant because of subsequent laws”.

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines the offense of ‘sedition’. It states, “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added.”