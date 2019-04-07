CPM leader arrested for attacking girl

A CPM leader has been booked by police for attacking a 10-year old girl child.C.Raghavan, a member of CPM Edappal area committee and former Vattakkulam panchayat president was arrested by Edappal police. He was booked under non-bailable charges by the police. A girl belonging to the nomadic folk group was attacked by Raghavan while she was collecting scrap iron and other things from a building owned by him.