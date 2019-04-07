‘Fake ‘tolerance’ WhatsApp groups:Telecommunications Regulatory Authority warns social media users

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned UAE residents that impersonators are now posing as celebrities and claiming to promote the UAE’s campaign on tolerance in order to hack into unsuspecting users’ accounts.

Once users accept the invitation to the group, they are sent a verification message to send a forward and the information is then used to hack the user’s account. The authority has advised the public to block such messages to avoid being hacked.

TRA also posted a screengrab of a similar message, sent on Instagram. The messages contained a link asking the receiver to join a WhatsApp ‘Tolerance’ group – where then they would hack their accounts.