General Election: ‘fir ek baar Modi sarkar’; BJP will release its manifesto for tomorrow

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Arun Jaitley today said BJP will release its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls tomorrow highlighting its priorities for all-round development and national security. The manifesto of the party will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

Arun Jaitley said that the party’s main campaign theme will be ‘fir ek baar Modi sarkar’ (Once again Modi government). Jaitley said the BJP campaign themes will talk about honest governance, ability to take a major decision, women empowerment and other welfare measures undertaken by the NDA government in the past five years.

He said they will also highlight BJP’s commitment to the poor, middle class and new middle class. Jaitley alleged that the manifesto of the Congress does not refer to these groups. On the occasion, the party released its tag line and the theme song for the polls.

The BJP has spent around three-months of time to prepare its election manifesto called the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The party has also launched hundreds of chariots for its ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Sath’ campaign in February this year as it wanted to seek suggestions directly from the people of this country to draft its election manifesto. Reportedly, the party has sought suggestions from the people from almost every Lok Sabha constituency through this campaign.