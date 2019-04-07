Heat Wave: Disaster Management Authority issues a warning

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning notice to the general public about the rising temperature in the state. The notice warns that the temperature in the state will be high in all districts except Wayanad in tomorrow. The temperature may be 2 to 3 degree high than the normal temperature. So the Authority has requested to avoid having critical situations like heatwave and sunburns.

The Labour department has earlier issued a notice to rearrange the working hours of employees who work under direct sunlight. Also the education department has issued notice to all schools to not start vacation classes in the schools.

Heat Wave: A heat wave is a period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity, especially in oceanic climate countries. While definitions vary, a heat wave is usually measured relative to the usual weather in the area and relative to normal temperatures for the season.