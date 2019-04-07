Hidden camera controversy: Muslim League leader justifies M.K.Raghavan

Muslim Youth League leader P.K.Firos has come forward to justify Congress MP M.K Raghavan on hidden camera scam. M.K.Raghavan, the sitting MP from Kozhikode was caught redhanded by a Hindi news channel’s sting operation.
Firos on his Facebook page has shared a post in which he justifies the Congress leader who himself accepted that he had spent more money to win the last Lok Sabha election.
Read Firos’s FB post:
????. ??.?? ????? ??.?????????? TV 9 ??????? ????? ??????????? ??????????????????? 1)?????????? ????????? ??????…
Gepostet von PK Firos am Sonntag, 7. April 2019
