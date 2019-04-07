KeralaLatest News

Hidden camera controversy: Muslim League leader justifies M.K.Raghavan

Apr 7, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Muslim Youth League leader P.K.Firos has come forward to justify Congress MP M.K Raghavan on hidden camera scam. M.K.Raghavan, the sitting MP from Kozhikode was caught redhanded by a Hindi news channel’s sting operation.

Firos on his Facebook page has shared a post in which he justifies the Congress leader who himself accepted that he had spent more money to win the last Lok Sabha election.

Read Firos’s FB post:

????. ??.?? ????? ??.?????????? TV 9 ??????? ????? ??????????? ??????????????????? 1)?????????? ????????? ??????…

Gepostet von PK Firos am Sonntag, 7. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Actor Allu Arjun playing volleyball with Army Soldiers, Video goes viral

Feb 23, 2018, 06:40 am IST

UN finds 486 million in Asia still hungry

Nov 4, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Lata Mangeshkar to Donate Rs 1 Crore to The Indian Army

Feb 26, 2019, 09:26 pm IST

Privatisation Airports: AAI receives 32 technical bids; Thiruvananthapuram airport received three bids

Feb 17, 2019, 05:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close