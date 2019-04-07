How to become a citizen of the UAE; Know more

According to Federal Law No. 17 of 1972 on Nationality and Passports, UAE nationality is acquired by virtue of law, citizenship or naturalisation as per the provisions set in that law.

UAE nationality by law:

Every Arab individual who was residing in one of the seven emirates in 1925 or before and who continued to reside therein until the effective date of the law no. 17 of 1972; ancestors’ residence shall be deemed complementary to descendants’ residence.

Anyone born in the UAE or abroad to a father who is a national of the UAE by operation of law

Anyone born in the UAE or abroad to a mother who is a national by operation of law, whose filiation to his/her father is not substantiated

Anyone born in the UAE or abroad to a mother who is a national by operation of law or to a father with unknown or without citizenship

Anyone born in the UAE to unknown parents – a foundling shall be deemed to have been born in the UAE unless proven otherwise.

UAE nationality by citizenship

A foreign woman married to a UAE National may be granted nationality by citizenship after the lapse of seven years from the date of submission of the application to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in case she gets one child or more. The said period shall be increased to 10 years should there be no children, provided that the marriage is actually ongoing and according to the provisions of the present Decree-Law.

The requirements for acquiring nationality as listed on Government.ae are:

Nationality shall be granted to the applicant in accordance with the following conditions:

1. He/she shall renounce his/her nationality of origin or any other nationality he/she holds.

2. He/she shall be proficient in Arabic.

3. He/she shall have a lawful source of income.

4. He/she shall hold an educational qualification.

5. He/she shall be of good reputation and good conduct.

6. He/she shall not be convicted for a felony or misdemeanour involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless rehabilitated.

7. He/she shall obtain security approval.

8. He/she shall swear allegiance to the UAE.

Check all the ways of acquiring nationality on the UAE government’s official website.