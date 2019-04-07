India planning to attack Pakistan again this month says Pakistan Minister

External Affairs Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused that India is planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20. Pakistan had told the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council of its concerns.

Qureshi informed the Pakistan media that the country have reliable intelligence that India is planning a new attack on Pakistan. As per our information, this could take place between April 16 and 20.

“India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the foreign minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region,” a spokesman for India’s foreign office said in a statement.“This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India”, the statement said.