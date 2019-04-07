Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces killed two militants killed in Shopian

In Jammu & Kashmir, two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with a joint team of security forces in Imam Sahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district late this afternoon.

One of the killed militants has been identified as Rahil Rashid Sheikh of Central Kashmir’s Nunner Ganderbal district.

Security sources said that the exchange of gunfire between terrorists and joint forces occurred at Pargochi orchards in Imam Sahib area following the launch of cordon and search operation. Two terrorists were killed in the shootout.

Security sources said arms and ammunition were recovered from the shootout site.