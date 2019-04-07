Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Soldier on leave killed by militants

Apr 7, 2019, 08:19 am IST
A Indian Army soldier was killed by militants on Saturday when he was at his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said.

Muhammad Rafiq Yatoo, of the Territorial Army, was shot and critically injured at his home in Warpora locality of Sopore and taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries, a police officer said.

Yatoo was on leave from his unit, the officer said.

Senior police and paramilitary officers reached the spot immediately after the firing incident. The area has been surrounded for searches.

