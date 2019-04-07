Urmila Matondar booked for allegedly calling Hindu religion ‘Most Violent’ in the world

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suresh Nakhua on Saturday filed a police complaint against actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with her comments on a television show.

According to the police complaint, which BJP leader filed, it states that she had allegedly said under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Hinduism has become ‘the most violent’ religion. She expressed her opinion during an interview with a tv channel. Not only this, but she also claimed that there was a complete lack of freedom of expression in India and the country was moving towards a state of anarchy where people think violence was the only way to be.

In the interview, she can be heard saying, “The religion which has been known for its tolerance has turned out to be the most violent of them all. This is the thing I hate the most about Narendra Modi government’s five years.”

After filing the complaint, Nakhua said, as ANI reports, “She has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by calling ‘Hinduism the most violent religion in the world’ on a TV show”. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and a journalist were also named in the complaint.”