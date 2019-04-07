V.T.Balram hints the luxury vehicle tax evasion case and gives mouth shuttering reply to Suresh Gopi

Congress MLA V.T.Balram has given a mouth shuttering reply to Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP candidate from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi. Suresh Gopi, while addressing an election meeting in Pathanamthitta has ridiculed opposition parties leaders and media for saying that Narendra Modi has earlier made a promise that he will give 15 lakhs to the citizen of India by seizing the black money accumulated outside India. Balram has trolled this by hinting the luxury vehicle tax evasion case registered against the actor turned politician.

Earlier in last year, a case was registered against the many renowned personalities including Suresh Gopi for evading luxury vehicle tax by registering their vehicles in Pondicherry. Suresh Gopi was arrested also in this case. Police have alleged Gopi used a fake residential address to register his luxury vehicles in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on such cars costing Rs. 20 lakh and above.

Read Balram’s FB post: