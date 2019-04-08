A 17-foot, 64 kilogram Python captured; Officials say it’s a record

The researchers have captured and killed the largest python which has to be removed from the Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades, according to the wildlife officials.

The snake is 17 foot tall and 64 kilograms in weight was discovered through a new tracking approach that leans on technology and the laws of attraction.

Male pythons are tagged with radio transmitters, allowing researchers to track the male as it moves toward breeding females.

The female python that wildlife officials found last week contained 73 developing eggs